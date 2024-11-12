Skip to Content
Trump picks Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as secretary of defense

By Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has chosen Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his secretary of defense.

The selection elevates the television personality to a Cabinet-level position in Trump’s second term.

“Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down,” Trump said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

