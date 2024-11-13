House Ethics committee was set to meet this week to vote on releasing Gaetz report

By Manu Raju, Sarah Ferris and Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee was due to meet this week to vote on releasing a report about Matt Gaetz, who resigned from Congress on Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate the Florida congressman to serve as attorney general, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

The long-awaited report was expected to be released as soon as Friday, those sources said. But with Gaetz’s resignation, it’s uncertain if the information will ever be made public.

The Ethics Committee, which has been investigating Gaetz for years, had a narrow window on when it could release its actual report. Because the bipartisan committee doesn’t allow reports to be published close to an election, it could not release the information around the time of Florida’s August primary or the November general election.

The committee had been probing allegations that Gaetz may have “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts, dispensed special privileges and favors to individuals with whom he had a personal relationship, and sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.” Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, including ever having sex with a minor or paying for sex.

But Chairman Michael Guest said the ethics probe into Gaetz would end if he resigned his seat to prepare for the attorney general confirmation process, as the panel only has jurisdiction over a member when they are serving in Congress.

“If he were to be appointed, then he would have to resign his position in the House so the ethics investigation at that point would cease, just like with any other member, we only have jurisdiction being the Ethics Committee, as long as a person is a member of Congress,” the Mississippi Republican told CNN.

Guest on Wednesday didn’t comment on the status of the probe into Gaetz but said he was surprised to learn Trump picked him to be his attorney general.

“You know, like most members, I was surprised. His name was not someone that I had heard come up previously,” he said. “But you know, like with any other Cabinet-level selection, there’ll be a confirmation process, and so if any of the senators have questions about his or any other cabinet members ability to serve, those questions will be figured out during that confirmation process.”

Despite his surprise, Guest said he wasn’t questioning Trump.

“You know, I’m not going to question the president on his selections, whether it be attorney general or any other Cabinet-level position,” he added.

CNN has reached out to Gaetz about his resignation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the resignation Wednesday evening, saying the Florida Republican had done so in hopes that his party could fill the seat in time for the new Congress. Republicans are expected to have a very narrow majority when the new Congress starts on January 3.

Under Florida state law, Johnson said, there’s about an eight-week period to select and fill a vacancy.

“So, Matt would have done us a great service by making that decision, as he did on the fly. And so, we’re grateful for that,” Johnson said.

Trump had informed Johnson Wednesday morning that he was selecting Gaetz for the role in his second administration, according to the House speaker. The move caused shockwaves on Capitol Hill.

