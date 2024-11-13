House Foreign Affairs Chair McCaul detained at airport after appearing intoxicated

By Haley Talbot, CNN

Washington (CNN) — House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul was detained at Dulles Airport earlier this month when he appeared intoxicated after the congressman said he had consumed the sleep aid Ambien and alcohol.

During the incident, first reported by Semafor and confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson for the congressman, McCaul was disoriented from the medication and alcohol he took before boarding a flight home to Texas. The Republican lawmaker missed his flight before locking himself out of his cell phone, and he was later found by police, who detained him, assuming he was intoxicated.

“Two weekends ago, I made a mistake – one for which I take full responsibility. I missed a flight to Texas and found myself disoriented in the airport. This was the result of a poor decision I made to mix an Ambien – which I took in order to sleep on the upcoming flight – with some alcohol. Law enforcement officers briefly detained me while I waited for a family member to pick me up,” McCaul said in a statement.

McCaul expressed his gratitude to the officers who found him and said he is “determined to learn from this mistake.”

“I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the officers who intercepted me that evening. This incident does not reflect who I am and who I strive to be. As a human, I am not perfect. But I am determined to learn from this mistake and, God-willing, make myself a better person,” he said.

