Torres Small picks up endorsement of Deming’s GOP mayor as she maintains fundraising advantage

New Mexico Politics

DEMING, New Mexico — A Republican mayor of a southern New Mexico city is throwing his support behind Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for re-election.

An ad released this week by the Torres Small's campaign highlights Republican Deming Mayor Benny Jasso endorsing the Las Cruces Democrat over her GOP challenger, Yvette Herrell.

Jasso contends in the ad that Torres Small has fought for his city.

“I am a Republican but this year I’m voting for Rep. Torres Small because she has always been there for us,” Jasso said. “We need a representative with her commitment to bipartisanship and record of delivering. We need to send Rep. Torres Small back to Congress.”

Torres Small is locked in a tight race with Herrell in the traditionally conservative-leaning southern New Mexico district. Herrell recently was endorsed by the last Democrat to hold the seat, former U.S. Rep. Harry Teague.

Meanwhile, Torres Small has kept a fundraising edge in the crucial House race that Republicans hope to flip.

Federal election reports show Torres Small pulled in $2,247,575 during the third quarter. She had $1,869,189 cash-on-hand going into the final weeks before the election.

Herrell saw a surge in fundraising during the same period and raised $1,013,687 - which was one of the biggest fundraising quarters for a Republican congressional candidate in state history.

The Alamogordo Republican reported having $514,096 cash-on-hand in a campaign that has also drawn plenty of outside SuperPAC money.

In recent weeks, Herrell has brought in President Donald Trump and other big-name Republicans to campaign for her virtually.