Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council considers condemning U.S. Rep. Herrell’s rejection of electoral votes

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Members of the Las Cruces City Council at Monday's meeting set to start at 1 p.m. are expected to voice their opposition to U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell's rejection of electoral votes that certified Joe Biden's presidency.

In her first speech in Congress, the newly elected Republican congresswoman objected to counting the electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Arizona, saying the actions "disenfranchised" her constituents.

In an interview last month with ABC-7, Herrell did not state whether she agrees with former President Trump's unfounded claims that the election was "stolen."

"I feel that the electoral votes were counted and they were certified by Congress and we will have a new president in office on January 20th," Herrell told ABC-7 last month.

The Las Cruces City Council will consider a resolution in "support of American democracy" and "condemning Congresswoman Yvette Herrell's votes to reject the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania."

"All elected officials must also respect the proper authority and roles of each branch of the government while serving in their elected role," the resolution reads. "Any actions in opposition to these mandates may be viewed as a dereliction of duty or may serve to weaken the role of established governmental procedures and institutions."