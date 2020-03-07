How Virginia has moved in a more progressive direction, from the bills it has passed

Politics

The Virginia legislative session comes to a close Saturday, as state lawmakers will adjourn their 60-day session.

Since taking full control of the state’s government for the first time in more than two decades after the November elections, Democrats have pursued a more progressive agenda, passing legislation that tightens gun control, expands reproductive rights and offers protections for LGBTQ individuals.

Virginia lawmakers also ratified the Equal Rights Amendment this session after years of trying and rolled back a number of laws Democrats described as “archaic.”

“Our policies are now beginning to match what’s happening around us,” Democratic Del. Hala Ayala told CNN in an interview Thursday, adding, “We were able to make progress with the policies that have been waiting to be passed for 10 to 15 years, and also the ideals that the newly elected have brought to the table. We’re catching up.”

A number of the bills passed don’t become effective until July 1. Some bills approved by the Virginia General Assembly still await enrollment and final action from the governor, while a number of key measures, including legislation raising the minimum wage, are still being tweaked in conference committee.

With such a short session, Virginia lawmakers have been slogging away this week to get through the overwhelming amount of legislation — some of which has already been put off until the 2021 session, after which all state lawmakers are up for election that November.

Here’s a list of some of the bills Democrats passed in 2020, pushing the commonwealth in a more progressive direction:

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has prioritized a bundle of eight gun measures, known as the “Governor’s Package” — legislation he had wanted lawmakers to act urgently on in a July 2019 special session following a mass shooting in Virginia Beach. The majority of the measures Northam called for have been passed and await his signature. However, lawmakers are still trying to hash out the background check bill and the one-handgun-a-month policy in committee.

