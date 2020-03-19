Two members of Congress test positive for coronavirus

Politics

Two members of Congress have now tested positive for coronavirus, ushering in a new and more dire stage in the congressional response effort to address the rapid spread of the virus.

The news has sent other lawmakers into self-quarantine as a precautionary measures and raises questions over the potential public health risks of the House and Senate continuing to convene in Washington even as both chambers rush to enact more relief measures as the coronavirus crisis spreads throughout the United States.

In addition, more than two dozen lawmakers have also self-quarantined or taken other steps to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure after either directly interacting or potentially interacting with an infected individual.

Here are those lawmakers who have test positive for COVID-19:

Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida became the first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus on March 18.

“On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms including a fever and headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19,” his office said in a news release.

Diaz-Balart said in a statement that he is “feeling much better” but urged the public to take the virus “extremely seriously.”

He began self-quaranting in Washington, after voting on March 13, according to his statement.

Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams of Utah announced on March 18 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a self-quarantine.

“Today I learned that I tested positive,” he said in a statement released on Twitter. “I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-qurantine.”