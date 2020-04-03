Wisconsin governor asks Legislature to delay primary election

Politics

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed an executive order calling the state Legislature to meet for a special session on Saturday in a last-minute bid to delay the state’s primary election.

Evers, a Democrat, is ordering the Legislature to meet at 4 p.m. Central time to take up changes to the election to avoid voters having to go to the polls, according to a news release by the governor’s office.

Evers said in the news release and video posted to Facebook that he is asking the legislature to allow an all-mail election, to send a ballot to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19 and to extend the time that ballots can be received to May 26.

“Folks, I can’t move this election or change the rules on my own. My hands are tied,” Evers said in the Facebook video. “And that’s why I spoke to legislative leaders about this weeks ago. I even publicly called upon them to act. They have made it clear they are unwilling to make changes.”

Evers said, “The bottom line is that I can’t ignore that municipal leaders from Green Bay to Milwaukee to Waukesha, that they have now significantly condensed the number of polling locations available, creating a dangerous situation where voters, staff and volunteers will not be able to avoid large groups or practice social distancing when they go out to vote.”

“This is a significant concern and a very unnecessary public health risk,” Evers said.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party, many of the state’s Democratic officials and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders all called for the primary to be postponed. But Evers refused to delay it — and Republicans who control the state Legislature rejected Evers’ request to mail every voter in the state an absentee ballot. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential front-runner, also said this week he believed the primary could go forward as planned.

It’s left state and local elections officials scrambling to staff polling places, with Evers ordering the Wisconsin National Guard to fill some shortages. Wisconsin is the only one of 11 states with April primaries that hasn’t delayed it or made major changes, such as shifting to an entirely by-mail contest.

Earlier on Friday, a federal judge extended the deadline for absentee ballots to be returned, ensuring that Wisconsin‘s primary results is to be released until at least April 13 — six days after the state’s election is held.

US District Judge William Conley on Friday morning clarified an earlier order at the Wisconsin Election Commission’s request, saying that results should not be released until 4 p.m. on April 13 or “as soon thereafter as votes can be tabulated.”

It comes the day after Conley’s ruling that in-person voting would go ahead as planned next Tuesday. Conley extended the deadline to request absentee ballots by a day, and pushed the deadline to return them back from 8 p.m. on election day to April 13.