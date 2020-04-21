5 things to know for April 21: Coronavirus, immigration, oil, North Korea, Israel

Politics

There's been a lot of talk about this summer's Democratic National Convention, but what about the Republican National Convention? Party leaders say they're "full steam ahead" for the late summer event — at least, for now.

1. Coronavirus

Several US states, including Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina, are getting ready to open back up despite warnings from medical experts. In Georgia, the decision was met with disbelief from some mayors, who mentioned that the state’s death toll and case rate have not seen a decisive drop. Such a benchmark is one of the indicators laid out in the Trump administration’s guidelines for reopening local economies. The country’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, warned that easing restrictions too soon not only endangers lives, it could put a serious squeeze on demand for medical supplies, which are already in critically short supply. Deaths in the US have nearly doubled in the past week. Other countries are feeling the friction of social distancing as well. Ghana is opening back up, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participated in an anti-lockdown protest outside the country’s capital of Brasilia. Follow here for the latest updates.

2. Immigration

President Trump has announced he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US as the nation battles the medical and economic effects of Covid-19. Immigration procedures have already been effectively frozen during the crisis: Refugee resettlement has been put on hold, visa offices are largely closed and citizenship ceremonies aren’t happening. The President’s announcement came in a tweet, and it’s unclear what mechanism he will use to suspend immigration, how long it would last or what effect this will have on US border crossing operations and on current green card holders. So far, the White House and the Department of Homeland Security have been silent on the details.

3. Oil

Oil prices completely crashed yesterday, busting through rock bottom and into negative territory. It was easily the worst day for the oil market in modern history, and US oil companies could be at risk of bankruptcy because of the disastrous downturn. Demand for oil is so low the world is literally running out of places to store unused barrels — and remember, right before the coronavirus crisis, Russia and Saudi Arabia flooded the world with excess supply in a price war. Oil prices and global markets recovered slightly after the drop and should continue to rise, but prices per barrel for May and June are still at historically, dangerously low levels around the world.

4. North Korea

The US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in critically bad health following a mid-April surgery. Suspicions about Kim’s well-being began to surface after the leader missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15. Kim had reportedly undergone a cardiovascular procedure days earlier. US officials say the reports of his ill health are credible but have not been able to confirm the details. The North Korean leader’s history of smoking and weight problems has been well documented.

5. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have agreed to form a national emergency government in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The deal appears to end more than a year of political deadlock in the country, during which neither leader was able to form a majority government. However, Gantz’s capitulation goes against his campaign promises and has invited scorn from fellow Blue and White members. Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis gathered to protest Netanyahu, saying he is corrupt and is trying to erode the country’s democratic systems. And yes, the protesters abided by social distancing rules — standing, signs in hand, 6 feet apart.

