Watch LIVE soon: Trump holds virus briefing after meeting with NY’s governor

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- After weeks of back and forth on a national stage, criticizing and complimenting each other's response to the pandemic, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, the state hit hardest by the coronavirus, was visiting President Trump at the White House Tuesday just before the daily virus task force briefing.

President Trump on Tuesday also faced questions about his reasons for posting a late-night tweet announcing he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending legal immigration to the U.S. -- as some parts of the country start opening up and others continue to fight a worsening battle against the virus and its unprecedented health and economic impacts.

Trump did endorse an interim relief funding deal as the U.S. Senate was set to vote on it.