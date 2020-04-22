Las Vegas mayor won’t give businesses social distancing guidelines for reopening: ‘They better figure it out. That’s their job’

Politics

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday repeatedly called for the city’s businesses to reopen while refusing to provide any social distancing guidelines on how to do so safely.

“I am not a private owner. That’s the competition in this country. The free enterprise and to be able to make sure that what you offer the public meets the needs of the public,” Goodman, an independent, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“Right now, we’re in a crisis health-wise, and so for a restaurant to be open or a small boutique to be open, they better figure it out. That’s their job. That’s not the mayor’s job.”

Goodman’s comments come as more states plan phased reopenings of their economies following new guidance from President Donald Trump — even as public health experts have repeatedly stressed the dangers of relaxing social distancing measures too early.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.