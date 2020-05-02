Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer; Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Daniel O’Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences; Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines; Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Tate Reeves, R-Miss.