How to listen to Tuesday’s Supreme Court oral arguments
The Supreme Court is continuing to hold oral arguments via teleconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in a historic first, it’s also allowing oral arguments to be aired live to the public.
Here’s what to know for Tuesday’s case:
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Case: USAID v. Alliance for Open Society International Inc.
Significance: In 2013 The Supreme Court held that the First Amendment barred Congress from requiring US nongovernmental organizations from receiving federal funds to fight HIV, if the groups did not have a policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking.
Now, the Court will revisit whether Congress can impose the restriction on foreign affiliates of US nongovernmental organizations.
Participants: Assistant to the Solicitor General Christopher G. Michel and David Bowker
Where to find it: CNN.com is streaming live.
