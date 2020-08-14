President Trump making New York trip to visit his hospitalized brother

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Donald Trump is expected to head to New York later Friday to visit his younger brother, Robert Trump, who is hospitalized, sources told ABC News.

The details of the younger Trump's condition remain unknown though he is described by several sources as "very ill."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the hospitalization to ABC News, adding that the president and his brother "have a very good relationship" and that the president would be providing more details.

Robert Trump was a former top executive at the Trump Organization. He's one of four other siblings to the President, including the late Fred Trump, Jr.

In June, Robert Trump was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week.

Robert Trump was most recently in the news after he led a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece, Mary, titled "Too Much and Never Enough."

The Trump family claimed Mary Trump's book was a violation of a non-disclosure agreement she signed in connection to a financial settlement she received from the family years prior.

Robert Trump said at the time of the suit earlier this year that he was "deeply disappointed" in his niece's decision to write such a book and that he and the "entire family" were "so proud of my wonderful brother, the president."