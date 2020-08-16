Congress summons postal leaders to ‘urgent’ hearing as uproar grows over mail delays

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- Congressional Democrats on Sunday demanded that leaders of the U.S. Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays as concerns grow that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options for the November presidential election.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that they want the officials to appear at the "urgent" hearing to discuss what they call "recent, sweeping and dangerous operational changes at the Postal Service that are slowing the mail and jeopardizing the integrity of the election."

House Democrats called for the subpoenaing of DeJoy if he won't appear voluntarily.

Pressure is increasing on DeJoy, a major Republican donor and ally of the president, who has said he is modernizing the money-losing agency to make it more efficient. DeJoy has made cuts in overtime for postal workers, imposed restrictions on transportation and reduced of the quantity and use of mail-processing equipment.

Trump has said he was blocking a $25 billion emergency injection sought by the Postal Service, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states. The Republican president worries that mail-in voting could cost him re-election. The money for the post office is intended to help with processing an expected surge of mail-in ballots. Both funding requests have been tied up in congressional negotiations over a new coronavirus relief package.

Word of the congressional hearing came as the White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pledged that the USPS wouldn't dismantle any further sorting machines between now and Election Day.

"Sorting machines between now and Election Day will not be taken off line," Meadows said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The postal service has come under criticism lately for dismantling some machines across the country and planning on more.

Chris Bentley, president of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union Local 297, which covers Kansas and part of Missouri, said that postal management had already taken out four machines in Kansas City, two machines in Springfield, Missouri, and one machine in Wichita, Kansas.

Meadows maintained that was not part of a new initiative but was part of a pre-planned reallocation.

Documents obtained by CNN last week indicated 671 machines used to organize letters or other pieces of mail are slated for "reduction" in dozens of cities this year.

The USPS's own document calls the move a "reduction" of equipment.

A letter sent this past week from the National Postal Mail Handlers Union to the Postal Service headquarters asked, "Why are these machines being removed?"

On Friday, the postal service, which is mired in longstanding funding problems, warned nearly all 50 states and Washington, DC, that mail-in ballots may not be received by election offices in time to be counted.

Postmaster General DeJoy's administration also issued a stark warning to election officials that mail-in ballots will no longer automatically be moved as priority mail.

On top of that, the USPS has started reducing post office operating hours across several states, cutting overtime for postal workers and removed some of their iconic blue letter collection boxes.

In the wake of what DeJoy is calling a "restructuring," the agency's inspector general is now reviewing these policy changes. Democrats are amping up demands that DeJoy rescind his changes and get the agency ready for the flood of mail-in ballots necessitated by the pandemic.