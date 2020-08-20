US formally demands restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, setting stage for Security Council crisis
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — US formally demands restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, setting stage for Security Council crisis.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — US formally demands restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, setting stage for Security Council crisis.
Comments
1 Comment
Thanks to the orange buffoon, we no longer have any respect, standing, or pull among the world community. Our days of “demanding” are over until we get a president with morals, decency, and knowledge of the world. For example: Finland is not part of Russia, and Puerto Ricans are US citizens.