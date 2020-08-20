Skip to Content
Published 12:45 am

US formally demands restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, setting stage for Security Council crisis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — US formally demands restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, setting stage for Security Council crisis.

Associated Press

  1. Thanks to the orange buffoon, we no longer have any respect, standing, or pull among the world community. Our days of “demanding” are over until we get a president with morals, decency, and knowledge of the world. For example: Finland is not part of Russia, and Puerto Ricans are US citizens.

