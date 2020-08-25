President Trump issues pardon to convicted bank robber during GOP convention

Politics

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -- President Donald Trump highlighted the pardon of a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery as part of the second day of programming at the Republican National Convention.

In a video that aired Tuesday evening, Trump says that the story of Jon Ponder is a “beautiful testament to the power of redemption.”

Ponder now leads a program in Las Vegas that helps former prisoners reenter society, called Hope for Prisoners.

Trump has trumpeted criminal justice reform as part of his outreach to Black and evangelical voters.

A video of the pardon released by the White House shows the president signing the document as Ponder and his wife look on.

The retired FBI agent who had arrested Ponder and went on to become one of his best friends also appeared with Trump and Ponder.