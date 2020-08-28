Caught on video: El Paso GOP appears to follow Trump’s lead with lack of masks, distancing

Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- President Donald Trump refused to allow the coronavirus to deny him the crowd he craved for the Republican National Convention.

He ordered up a scene never before seen at the White House: About 1,500 people packed tightly together Thursday night on the South Lawn so Trump could accept his party’s nomination for re-election in front of a roaring crowd.

The federal guidelines about keeping distance, avoiding crowds and wearing masks to fight the spread of the virus were emphatically ignored.

Borderland Republicans who gathered at the GOP's El Paso headquarters for a Trump acceptance speech viewing party seemed to follow the national party's lead.

Face masks were not required and few could be seen wearing them; chairs were placed close together in a room - with no space for social distancing, according to images captured by an ABC-7 photographer who noted that she felt uncomfortable.

"Of maybe 30 people, five had masks - I was one of them," she said afterwards. "People (were) greeting each other and hugging... social distancing was non-existent."

Bob Peña of the Republican Alliance of El Paso described the gathering differently.

"We encouraged everyone to wear a mask but because many people were eating and drinking, they might not have been wearing a mask all the time," Peña told ABC-7 on Friday.

He added, "I know we were under the building capacity guidelines, we only had 43 people there. I know we were following the safety guidelines."

But this wasn't the first time in recent weeks that the El Paso GOP has held gatherings that seemingly lacked masks and social distancing. A local event with the state GOP chairman that was reported on by ABC-7 earlier this month drew scrutiny too.

The likelihood of any enforcement action against El Paso Republicans for potentially violating state or local mandates is unlikely given Thursday's disclosure that the City of El Paso has largely stopped enforcing public health orders.

Meantime, four people involved with the Republican National Convention meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Friday, serving as a reminder that GOP events that have largely eschewed safety measures could contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

Two attendees and two individuals "supporting the event" tested positive, according to an official release from Mecklenburg County, where Charlotte is located.

RNC delegates from New Mexico who traveled to either events in Charlotte or Trump’s speech at the White House are obligated to self-quarantine as they return home to a state that requires face masks and limits public gatherings.

A spokeswoman for the New Mexico governor's office on Friday said the delegates are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine provision that applies to most travelers as they enter or return to New Mexico.

(The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.)