Politics By Associated Press New Published September 11, 2020 11:01 am Trump announces normalization of ties between Israel and Bahrain, following up on UAE deal US & World
Comments
3 Comments
Someone break the news to all the demoKKKrats that post here. Mr Trump wins yet again for the USA. The only haters of Mr Trump are the maggot infested minds that deride every good thing the USA has to offer. They hate our freedom, they hate our justice system, our military and above all Mr Trump. And yet they are still here instead of going back to where they may feel more wanted like Peniszueala, Gottamale, Mesico, or Red Chink gina.
Technically there is only one demoKKKrat that rants here on KVIA. That nitwit welfare queen that lives in the section 8 apartments. But he has 25 psycho schizo aliases that pop up like that Caddyshack gopher.
Nominate him for a second Nobel Peace prize. More libturd heads exploding……..PRICELESS!