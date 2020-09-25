Watch LIVE: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

The honor, which comes a week after her death at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, pays tribute to the country's most distinguished citizens.

Since 1852, over 30 men have lain in state, including 12 former presidents, as well as other statesmen and military leaders, per historical records. The last person to have lain in state was Georgia congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, who died in July.

Civil rights icon Rosa Parks was "lain in honor" at the Capitol in 2005, but Ginsburg will be the first woman ever to lie in state.

"Justice Ginsburg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. "Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Her opinions have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”