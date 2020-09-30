Biden’s secret body language weapon

Politics

The fact that Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland was more of a crash than a clash will no doubt dominate the media coverage and people’s memory of the event. No matter how much we would like to wipe the image of that disgraceful spectacle from our consciousness, the indelible stain of a President of the United States behaving like a juvenile delinquent initiating a food fight will be tough to erase. But what may get overlooked amid the pandemonium that erupted at the first of three showdowns between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump was the stark contrast in the two candidates’ body language.

From the opening bell, Biden strode to the lectern with a sense of purpose. Ironically, Trump was the one who seemed sleepy and slow, lumbering onto the stage with all the enthusiasm and excitement of a root canal patient entering the dentist’s office.

The candidates’ facial expressiveness also rested on opposite ends of the spectrum. Trump redefined “RBF” (Resting Bully Face) while listening to both Biden and the moderator, Fox’s Chris Wallace. For most of the night, Trump looked like he was smelling rancid milk. It was a judgmental, imperious expression that played right into Biden’s “Scranton vs Park Avenue” comparison, teeing Biden up to cast Trump as a gold-plated elitist. “This guy and his friends look down their nose on people like Irish Catholics like me who grew up in Scranton,” Biden said.

Trump’s default demeanor came off as angry, hostile and disdainful of the entire process. In fact, when Chris Wallace finally chastised Trump for breaking the very debate rules that his campaign agreed to, his facial contortions resembled a petulant child being scolded. Biden, by contrast, frequently maintained an approachable and empathetic look that underscores one of his biggest advantages over his opponent: likability. When under attack, Biden pulled an oldie but goodie from his greatest hits bag: the incredulous smile, shake of the head and chuckle that was as close to a real-time fact check on Trump as you can get. It was a nonverbal version of Ronald Reagan’s legendary line to Jimmy Carter, “there you go again.” It’s a tactic that served Biden well in his 2012 vice presidential debate against Paul Ryan.

But perhaps the most dramatic difference between Biden and Trump’s onstage presence was their eye contact.

Research studies have shown that making meaningful eye contact with those with whom you are communicating, boosts your credibility, your trustworthiness, your empathy and perhaps most importantly, your likability.

According to doctor Atsushi Senju, a cognitive neuroscientist who studies the biological and cultural aspects of eye contact at the Centre for Brain and Cognitive Development at Birkbeck, University of London, eye contact makes us seem more socially aware and empathetic. Conversely, his studies show that avoiding eye contact can undermine one’s perception of your sociability and emotional intelligence — it discredits you.

Over the course of the chaotic 90 minutes, Trump looked the American people in the eye (by looking straight into the camera), a grand total of zero times. For Trump, that runs the risk of cementing his image as someone who cares only about himself and lacks empathy. Biden frequently spoke directly to the American people, perhaps most effectively when Trump was hammering away on the reputation of Biden’s sons. The former vice president looked directly into the camera and said, “This is not about my family or his family, this is about your family — the American people. He doesn’t want to talk about what you need.” If you were sitting at home watching the debate, only one candidate looked you square in the eye.

Biden has framed the entire election as a battle for the soul of America. He needed that good guy versus bully contrast to be on display for the debate audience, and boy, was it ever! Trump, trailing in the national polling, was in desperate need of a knockout punch. Clearly the strategy going in was to throw as many haymakers at Biden as possible. None squarely landed on him.

For the most part, their respective nonverbal communication skills spoke every bit as loud as the shouting match that ensued. And they contributed to Biden’s win on the debate stage.