U.S. House passes relief bill calling for another round of $1,200 payments to Americans

WASHINGTON, DC — Democrats controlling the U.S. House have narrowly passed a $2.2 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, a move that came as top-level talks on a smaller, potentially bipartisan measure dragged on toward an uncertain finish.

The Democratic bill passed Thursday night after a partisan debate without any Republicans in support.

The move puts lawmakers no closer to actually delivering aid such as more generous weekly unemployment payments, extended help for small businesses and especially troubled economic sectors and another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans.