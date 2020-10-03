circle-arrow
Play Button
Stop Button
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Home
News
El Paso
New Mexico
Texas
Border/Mexico
US/World
Politics
Biz/Tech
Crime
Education
Military-Fort Bliss
Entertainment
ABC-7 Xtra
Noticias
Weather
ABC-7 StormTrack Doppler
Traffic
Bridge Wait Times
Cameras
Gas Prices
Sports
Borderland Blitz
UTEP
NMSU
El Paso Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
Texas Sports
New Mexico Sports
Your Voice, Your Vote
Politics
Campaign 2020
Texas Politics
New Mexico Politics
Video & Podcasts
Livestream Newscasts
Livestream Events
ABC News LIVE
ABC-7 Xtra
Borderland Crimes Podcast
Health
Breast Cancer Awareness
Health Headlines
Keep Abreast
El Paso Cosmetic Surgery
Life
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Business Matters
House & Home
Your Money
Seniors Salute 2020
Safe at Home
Local Focus
Budweiser Legacies
Community Champions
Events Calendar
Sunday Funday
Shop
Open4Biz
Ask The Expert
Play
Entertainment
Share
Submit Tips, Pics and Video
About Us
Contact KVIA
People of ABC-7
Closed Captioning
EEO Public Filing
FCC Public File
KVIA Jobs and Internships
Download Our Apps
History of KVIA ABC-7
TV Listings
Skip to Content
News
Weather
Traffic
Open4Biz
Life
Shop
Play
Share
Watch
El Paso
73°
Politics
By
CNN
New
Published
October 3, 2020
9:58 pm
October 3 Trump Covid-19 news
CNN
Related Articles
White House sows confusion about Trump’s condition as source tells reporters next 48 hours will be critical
Trump’s illness raises national security concerns as Pentagon looks to reassure public
The Latest: Doctor says Trump ‘not yet out of the woods’
White House doctor: Trump “not yet out of the woods” but “cautiously optimistic” as he remains off oxygen at hospital.
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset
Comments