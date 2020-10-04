AP source: Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey will not seek re-election, nor run for Pennsylvania governor in 2022
He knows he can’t win thanks to the orange buffoon’s destruction of the Republican Party and near destruction of the nation.