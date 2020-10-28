Supreme Court won’t expedite latest GOP challenge to Pennsylvania mail-in ballot rules

National Politics

The Supreme Court is leaving in place for now a Pennsylvania state Supreme Court decision that allowed the counting of ballots received up to three days after the election, even if there is no legible postmark.

The justices on Wednesday denied a request from Pennsylvania Republicans to review the decision on an accelerated basis.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in the consideration of the motion. The order was issued with no noted dissents.

This story is breaking and will be updated.