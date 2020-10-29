Federal appeals court rules mailed ballots must be received by Election Day in Minnesota, cutting week-long window

National Politics

The US Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has ruled that mailed-in ballots in Minnesota must be received by elections officials no later than Election Day.

The 2-1 ruling — a win for the Republican challengers to the state’s plans — cuts off a week-long window after Election Day where state officials had planned to receive ballots that had lingered in the mail.

“The Secretary’s instructions to count mail-in ballots received up to seven days after Election Day stand in direct contradiction to Minnesota election law governing presidential elections,” the ruling stated.

The decision tackles absentee ballot deadlines in a battleground state days after the US Supreme Court declined to wade into plans in Pennsylvania and North Carolina after the deadline.

The Trump campaign had sided with cutting off the receipt of ballots by Election Day.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.