Here’s when we’ll hear from election officials across the country today

Politics

Two days after Election Day, Joe Biden is nearing 270 electoral votes but CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race.

Paths to win the presidency remain for both Biden and President Donald Trump as votes continue to be counted. CNN has not yet projected a winner in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

As of Thursday morning, CNN projected that Biden has 253 electoral votes, and Trump has 213.

Here’s a look at when local officials are expected to give updates on vote counts. Times are subject to change:

Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement released Thursday afternoon that as of 12:45 p.m. ET Thursday, there are more than 50,000 ballots still outstanding. Almost all of those outstanding ballots across Georgia are absentee ballots, Georgia deputy press secretary Jordan Fuchs told CNN.

Raffensperger is expected to hold a 3 p.m. ET press conference, Fuchs said.

Trump continues to hold a razor-thin lead in the state as of early Thursday afternoon.

CNN has reported that a source familiar with the matter says that if Georgia is close, “of course” the Trump camp will ask for a recount if he loses.

Nevada

Nevada officials released new numbers on Thursday after not providing any updates on Wednesday, and Biden’s lead in Nevada went up from 7,647 votes to more than 11,000 as of early Thursday afternoon.

Arizona

Officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County — the biggest county in Arizona, which includes the Phoenix area — plan to give their next update at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Maricopa released two sets of new votes on Wednesday night, shrinking Biden’s lead there. Early Thursday morning, the county tweeted that 275,000 remain.