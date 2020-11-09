HUD Secretary Ben Carson is latest Trump official to test positive for coronavirus

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker confirmed.

Carson was tested at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland after he began to experience symptoms of Covid-19, though he is no longer at the hospital.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” Baker said in a statement to ABC News.

Carson attended the election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask. Meadows and four others in Trump’s orbit subsequently tested positive last week.

Carson was also spotted maskless at a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on Oct. 30.