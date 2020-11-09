Biden and Harris share the spotlight with their families to celebrate victory

National Politics

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation for the first time Saturday night with their families by their side.

After their victory celebration in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden’s family — including his wife, Jill, children Hunter and Ashley, their spouses and his six grandchildren — joined him on stage, putting the tight-knit Biden family in the spotlight.

Harris’ family also took part in the celebrations, including her husband Doug Emhoff, sister Maya Harris, niece Meena Harris and grandnieces.

Upon winning the 2020 race, Biden spent much of his day Saturday with his family. It was his grandchildren who informed him he had crossed the 270 electoral vote threshold to become the president-elect.

Here’s a look at who’s who in Biden’s and Harris’ family: