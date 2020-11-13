The week in 16 headlines
As President Donald Trump continues to contest the legitimacy of the election, Joe Biden begins his transition process, announcing coronavirus advisers and a new chief of staff. Meanwhile, the pandemic is still raging, infecting even more inside the White House.
Monday
- Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper
- Trump agency tasked with transition process has yet to recognize Biden’s victory
- Biden transition team announces coronavirus advisers, including whistleblower Rick Bright
Tuesday
- Supreme Court appears to signal Obamacare will survive latest GOP challenge
- Biden moves quickly to tackle coronavirus, the issue that could define his presidency
- Trump’s refusal to concede leaves diplomats unclear on what to tell allies
Wednesday
- Trump’s public schedules show little interest in work as he protests Biden’s legitimate election
- White House political director tests positive for coronavirus, official says
- GA secretary of state: No evidence of widespread voter fraud
- Biden’s popular vote lead is highest margin in 20 years
Thursday
- Lack of transition coordination and Pentagon chaos could leave US vulnerable to national security threats
- ‘Dejected’ Trump continues to waffle over waging baseless election fight
- Biden carries Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold
Friday
- Biden team seeks Covid-19 back-channels with transition locked out
- Top DHS official ratchets up rebukes of Trump’s false election claims
- Joe Biden becomes first Democrat in 28 years to win Georgia
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
