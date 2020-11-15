Skip to Content
Trump for the first time says Biden won election and falsely blames conspiracy theories for his loss

President Donald Trump for the first time Sunday morning acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory while falsely blaming his loss on a string of baseless conspiracy theories.

Trump tweeted, “He won because the Election was Rigged,” before continuing to blame his loss on debunked theories about the election.

In a follow-up tweet shortly after, Trump stood by his false belief he may be able to win the election and refused to concede. “I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go,” Trump tweeted.

The tweets from Trump followed a Saturday spent golfing and tweeting similar false conspiracy theories, and driving by a crowd of his supporters who gathered in Washington to protest the election results on the basis of his lies and propaganda.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

