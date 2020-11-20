The week in 16 headlines
As Trump has remained hunkered down in the White House, the Biden transition team is pushing forward, announcing new White House hires and plans to tackle the coronavirus. Although there have been some promising vaccine announcements, the pandemic is still ravaging the United States.
Monday
- Lawsuits that tried to disrupt Biden’s wins in four states are withdrawn
- Biden: ‘More people may die’ without a smooth transition
- Georgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham implied he should try to throw away ballots
- Stanford distances itself from Dr. Scott Atlas after he urges resistance to public health measures
Tuesday
- GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa tests positive for Covid-19
- Ted Cruz calls Democratic senator an ‘ass’ following Senate floor mask dispute
- Task force warns of ‘further deterioration’ as pandemic worsens
Wednesday
- HHS secretary says department won’t work with Biden’s team until federal agency determines he won
- Two more House members announce they have Covid-19
- Pelosi’s struggle to unite her caucus is just beginning
Thursday
- Former GSA administrator: ‘It’s clear’ we should recognize Biden as the President-elect
- Fact checking Giuliani and the Trump legal team’s wild, fact-free press conference
- Judges toss Republican lawsuits in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Georgia
Friday
- Trump digs deeper into debunked conspiracy theories instead of embracing reality
- GA secretary of state: I’m a proud Trump supporter but numbers don’t lie
- Biden taps several long-time aides for White House roles
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
