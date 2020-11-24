City of El Paso seeks to hire outside lawyer, may sue Trump campaign for $569,000

Politics

EL PASO, Texas -- The Trump campaign still owes the city of El Paso more than half a million dollars and local officials are looking for ways to collect the debt.

Trump owes el paso more than $569,000 from his rally that was held in February of 2019.

Those taxpayer dollars were used for police and public safety services on that day.

El Paso City Council on Tuesday publicly discussed plans to hire outside legal counsel to see how it should proceed on collecting the debt owed by the Trump campaign.

One city representative suggested the move could lead to a lawsuit.