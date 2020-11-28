Colorado governor and spouse test positive for Covid-19

National Politics

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his spouse have tested positive for Covid-19 and are both asymptomatic, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“This evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman (Marlon) Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads.

Both are feeling well and will continue to isolate in their home, according to the statement.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” said Polis, a Democrat.

The governor will continue to be closely monitored and “will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely,” according to the statement.

