The White House liaison to the Justice Department was banned from the building

National Politics

The White House liaison to the Justice Department has been barred from entering the building after she attempted to access sensitive information about possible election fraud, CNN has learned.

Heidi Stirrup was put in the position after chief of staff Mark Meadows informed federal agencies in September the White House was replacing all of their liaisons, which was widely seen as a move to install loyalists in the roles. But after only a short time on the job, Stirrup is no longer allowed at the Justice Department after she attempted to secure information that she was not privy to regarding potential voter fraud cases, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The Associated Press first reported this development. The White House personnel office did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment. The Justice Department declined to comment.

But Stirrup appears to have already been placed in a new role. The White House announced Thursday she would be appointed as a member of the Board of Visitors to the US Air Force Academy.

CNN reported in September that the liaisons were being replaced with officials who will report directly to the White House instead of the agencies to which they’re assigned, a move aimed at giving the White House more political hiring power.

Previously the liaisons worked in conjunction with the White House’s Office of Presidential Personnel and the agencies they served, while ultimately reporting to the agencies’ heads. With this change, the liaisons will instead report directly to the White House. Liaisons can be responsible for assisting the White House in placing political appointees at agencies.

The change was implemented by John McEntee, the head of the White House personnel office who has battled with officials at agencies about political appointees.