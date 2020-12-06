Biden expected to nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy to reprise role as US surgeon general

National Politics

As he builds out his health team, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy as US Surgeon General, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN, returning to the role he served in during the Obama administration.

As he’s set to return to the same position he held from 2014 to 2017, Murthy is expected to have an expanded portfolio, the sources said, as the President-elect’s team crafts their plans to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

If confirmed by the Senate, Murthy would play a key role in the administration’s response to a pandemic that has killed more than 282,000 Americans as of Sunday night.

Murthy faced opposition from some Republicans during his Senate confirmation process in 2014 because of his characterization of gun violence in the US as a public health crisis. He was ultimately narrowly confirmed, but could face an uphill battle in the Senate once again if Republicans keep a majority in the chamber.

Murthy has been a top health adviser to Biden since the campaign. He was part of Biden’s public health advisory committee as the pandemic first took hold in the US and has been serving as a co-chair of the President-elect’s Covid-19 advisory board during the transition.

Biden is expected to formally roll out members of his health team early this week. CNN previously reported Biden is expected to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services and to name Jeffrey Zients, a co-chair of his transition, as a Covid-19 coordinator at the White House.

This story is breaking and will be updated.