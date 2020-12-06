White House vaccine chief praises Biden’s plan to ask Americans to wear masks for first 100 days

National Politics

Moncef Slaoui, the head of the US government’s effort to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, on Sunday praised President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to ask all Americans to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, saying the practice is key as the country awaits widespread distribution of the vaccine.

“I think it’s a good idea, it’s never too late. This pandemic is ravaging the country. We all need to take our precaution, wear our masks, wash our hands, keep our distance, remain aware that this virus is a killer,” Slaoui told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“We have a vaccine, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we will not all have the vaccine in our arms before May or June, so we need to be very cautious and vigilant,” he added.

Biden told Tapper in an exclusive interview last week that he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days after he takes office, though his transition team is treading lightly so far, saying little about how the incoming administration plans to address the plan.

