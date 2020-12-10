READ: Brief from 106 Republicans supporting Texas lawsuit in Supreme Court

National Politics

More than 100 House Republicans have signed on to an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the results of the election in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

President-elect Joe Biden won the four battleground states in the 2020 election.

Two notable Republican leadership names on this list: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer.

Read the filing here: