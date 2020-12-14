Trump says U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has resigned

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Attorney General William Barr is leaving the White House before Christmas, President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night.

Barr, one of Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension with the president over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into President-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr went to the White House late Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family," Trump tweeted.

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement earlier this month that the U.S. Justice Department did not uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Trump said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General upon Barr's departure. Richard Donoghue will become Deputy Attorney General, the president tweeted.