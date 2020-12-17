EU top official: ‘Substantial progress on many issues’ made in post-Brexit talks, big differences remain to be bridged
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official says “substantial progress on many issues” has been made in post-Brexit talks, yet big differences remain to be bridged. Speaking after a phone conversation Thursday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen added that bridging those differences, in particular on fisheries, “will be very challenging.”
Comments