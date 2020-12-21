Barr says he sees no reason to appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden; says he won’t appoint one
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr says he sees no reason to appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden; says he won’t appoint one.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Barr says he sees no reason to appoint special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden; says he won’t appoint one.
Comments
2 Comments
Bet the Nazis are not happy about that. More conspiracy theories soon to be de-bunked. Republicans will have no credibility for the next 12 election cycles.
Hey didn’t say they weren’t investigating him just no special council. Isn’t Barr leaving, so what if the next guy feels the “need”?