Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home vandalized with graffiti: ‘Where’s my money’

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Louisville house has been vandalized with graffiti.

The words "were's my money" were left on McConnell’s front door.

"Mitch kills poor" and expletives were also written on the house.

Police in Louisville said the vandalism happened early Saturday morning.

The graffiti is presumably a reference to McConnell blocking the delivery of a $2,000 stimulus check to qualifying Americans.

McConnell released a statement saying "vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society."