Electoral count interrupted with no clear plan for resuming as mob remains in the Capitol

Chaos unfolded at the US Capitol on Wednesday as rioters forced a shutdown of the House and Senate chambers, leaving no clear plan for Congress to resume counting Electoral College votes and declare President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

Rioters incited by President Donald Trump breached the Capitol shortly after formal vote-counting proceedings began, shutting down the House and Senate and forcing lawmakers to evacuate in the midst of debate over a GOP challenge to Arizona’s votes for Biden — the first of at least three expected objections.

The dangerous and unprecedented scene at the Capitol threw the process of counting the Electoral College votes into disarray, prompting the evacuation of Vice President Mike Pence and House and Senate leaders as the rioters stormed into the building and surrounded the chambers.

A source told CNN that GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the leaders of their respective conferences, told members — together — that the National Guard was on the way and they would return to the floor as soon as they could. The violence, they said, would not keep them from doing their job. The whole room applauded, the source said.

Jeffries told reporters: “The Capitol is being cleared. When it is safe, we will return to complete our Constitutional responsibilities. This is the United States. We will not allow mob rule to undermine the rule of law.”

A GOP Senate source said there was still hope they could try to get the process started again in the Capitol and finished.

The immediate concern for congressional leaders was securing the building from the mob that broke in.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a terse joint statement Wednesday afternoon.

Trump subsequently urged protesters in a video to “go home” while repeating his unfounded claims about a stolen election.

“You have to go home now. We have to have peace,” Trump said. “We have to have law and order.”

The House and Senate had just started debating a Republican objection to Arizona’s election results when the rioters breached the barrier outside the Capitol and soon thereafter, the Capitol itself. Both the House and Senate recessed their sessions in response to the scene unfolding outside: Capitol Police drew their guns at a barricaded House door as lawmakers evacuated the chamber.

Republicans and Democrats alike condemned the protesters for breaching the US Capitol, and several blamed Trump — who pushed for Republicans and Pence to use the joint session of Congress to overturn the election result — for the dangerous situation that unfolded.

“You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster,” tweeted Illinois GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

Speaking in Delaware, Biden called on Trump to demand an “end to this siege.”

“Our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times, an assault in a citadel of liberty: The Capitol itself,” he said.

Before the chaos, McConnell rebuked Trump

The chaos broke out after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday delivered a forceful rebuke of Trump’s baseless claims of widespread election fraud, warning his fellow Republicans of the damage their efforts to try to overturn the election won by Biden could do to democracy.

“The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves the national board of elections on steroids,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. They’ve all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our Republic forever.”

McConnell gave his most direct repudiation to date of Trump’s false claims and “sweeping conspiracy theories” that the election was stolen from him, saying it was clear there was “nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped this entire election.”

McConnell opened the Senate’s debate of an objection to Arizona’s election results that was formally lodged by a group of House and Senate Republicans.

The push is destined to fail, with Democrats and a significant number of Republicans planning to vote down all of the objections in both the House and the Senate, criticizing the effort both as a hopeless attempt to reverse the election outcome and as a threat to democracy that would subvert the will of the voters.

In the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, the No 2. House Republican — who sided with the GOP objectors — kicked off the House’s debate by claiming that the election results should be rejected because “a number of states did not follow the constitutional requirement for selecting electors.”

But the complaints about states’ election laws were litigated before the election, and courts have rejected subsequent attempts to invalidate election results on those grounds.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who joined the House Republicans’ objection of Arizona’s results, pointed to polling that has shown millions of Americans believe the election was rigged — polling that has been fueled by Trump’s repeated false claims about the election outcome.

Cruz argued that he isn’t calling for “setting aside the results of the election” — even though Trump plainly is — but Cruz pushed instead for an electoral commission to investigate claims of voter fraud. Democrats and many of Cruz’s fellow Republicans, however, have argued there’s no role for Congress to interfere in state elections.

Some Senate Republicans had been expected to join their House counterparts to object to results Georgia and Pennsylvania, in addition to Arizona. House objectors have also sought to force debate over votes in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Debate may last up to two hours per objection, followed by votes in each chamber.

While there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump and his campaign have been pushing baseless and false conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him. The President and his allies lost dozens of lawsuits across the country both claiming fraud and challenging the constitutionality of state election laws altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All eyes on Pence

As his losses have mounted, Trump has gone after the courts that ruled against him, state election officials and lawmakers who haven’t embraced his conspiracy theories or tried to overturn the will of the voters, Senate Republicans who oppose his anti-democratic push to overturn the Electoral College result and even Vice President Mike Pence, who will preside over Wednesday’s joint session of Congress.

Trump addressed his supporters who converged on Washington near the White House on Wednesday morning, continuing to pressure Pence to go beyond his authority in Wednesday’s joint session of Congress.

“I hope Mike is going to do the right thing,” Trump said at the rally on the Ellipse. “If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.”

But Pence wrote in a letter to lawmakers Wednesday that he did not have the “unilateral authority” to intervene.

“Our Founders were deeply skeptical of concentrations of power and created a Republic based on separation of powers and checks and balances under the Constitution of the United States,” Pence wrote. “Vesting the Vice President with unilateral authority to decide presidential contests would be entirely antithetical to that design.”

Congress’ counting of the Electoral College votes is typically little more than an afterthought, after the Electoral College officially votes for President in December. Just twice since the process was established in the 19th century have votes been forced on Electoral College results, and several other would-be challenges have quickly fizzled because no senator joined them.

McConnell sought to dissuade any senators from signing onto the objections to the Electoral College votes, which would have prevented roll-call votes on the challenges. But last week, Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley announced he would join the objection to Pennsylvania.

Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, objected to Arizona’s election results, along with with Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Georgia GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler — who CNN projects has lost her seat to Democrat Raphael Warnock but will remain in office until Tuesday’s Georgia runoff results are certified — has signaled she will object to Georgia’s result.

Joint session in the shadow of Georgia’s runoff

Wednesday’s events played out as Democrats swept the Georgia Senate races, taking control of a 50-50 Senate after Biden is sworn in and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris becomes the Senate’s tie-breaking vote.

The question of how to handle the count had created a major divide inside the Republican Party. The Senate Republican fight spilled into the open last week following Hawley’s announcement, with Trump attacking McConnell and other Republicans who haven’t joined.

In the House, No. 3 Republican Cheney — daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — has forcefully pushed back on the objections, while Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has quietly backed them.

For every state where there’s a House member and senator objecting, the two chambers separate and debate for two hours, before voting on the objection. Aides had predicted each state objection will take as much as four hours.

The states’ votes are read alphabetically. If either chamber votes down the objection after the debate, the states’ votes are counted and then counting continues.

The last time a lawmaker forced votes on the Electoral College results was in 2005, when Sen. Barbara Boxer, a California Democrat, objected to President George W. Bush’s win in Ohio, which she said was never an effort to overturn the election result. In 2017, a group of House Democrats raised several objections to states Trump won, but they were gaveled down because they didn’t have a senator join — by then-vice president Biden.

This story has been updated with additional developments.