Trump rebuffed efforts to call in National Guard, aides intervened for ‘sake of the country’

WASHINGTON, DC -- Multiple sources tell ABC News President Trump rebuffed efforts for quite some time to call in the National Guard Wednesday afternoon as chaos escalated at the U.S. Capitol, and steps weren't made until a few White House officials intervened for "the sake of the country."

Sources tell ABC News the aides explained to Trump that if action was not taken other protesters could mobilize across the country and the situation would only grow more dire.

Sources say the president is fuming mad inside the White House, unclear what his next move or action could be. He is described by one strong source as "stewing."