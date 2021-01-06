Watch LIVE: Congress convenes to certify electoral college, Pence defies Trump request to reject it

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- As Congress conveneed for a joint session Wednesday to ratify the Electoral College vote confirming Joe Biden’s win, a historic showdown looms large as a handful of Republican lawmakers have said they will challenge Biden’s win.

The joint session convenes at 1 p.m. ET. (11 a.m. MT).

More than 100 GOP lawmakers in the U.S. House and at least a dozen in the U.S. Senate have joined with President Trump in a last-ditch effort to challenge his election loss.

But Vice President Mike Pence said he will defy Trump, maintaining he can’t claim ‘unilateral authority’ to reject electoral votes that will make Biden president.

Trump continued Wednesday to pressure Pence to overturn the election.

Trump peddled his false claims of election fraud, telling Pence, "Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!"

Democrats are calling this an unprecedented attack on American democracy, upending what is traditionally a solemn and relatively routine process of counting the certified electoral votes from each states.

The Republican lawmakers’ complaints, however, are not expected to shift the final outcome.