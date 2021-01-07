These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked

National Politics

Dozens of lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the president:

HOUSE

Republicans

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Democrats

Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island Rep. Ted Lieu of California Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri Rep. Mike Thompson of California Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts Rep. John Garamendi of California Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York

SENATE

Republicans

None.

Democrats