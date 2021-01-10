Two men carrying plastic restraints during Capitol riot charged by feds

National Politics

Federal authorities on Sunday arrested two men for their alleged roles in the US Capitol riot, according to a release.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN earlier that Eric G. Munchel was seen on January 6 in photos and videos that depicted him inside the US Capitol wearing paramilitary gear and carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day.

Records from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee show Munchel is being held on behalf of federal authorities. Munchel was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

That information was later confirmed by officials in a release, which detailed the arrest of a second suspect.

Authorities also arrested Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas. Brock was identified as one of the individuals who unlawfully entered the Capitol wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects, according to a release.

Brock was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.