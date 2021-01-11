Democratic lawmaker confronted in airport by Trump supporters

National Politics

Video posted to Instagram shows Democratic Rep. Lou Correa of California being screamed at by apparent pro-Trump supporters in the Dulles International Airport last Thursday, the latest lawmaker accosted by the President’s supporters at an airport.

The video is edited, full of profanity and was taken by one of the individuals who yelled at Correa, who posted it on Friday. In it, Correa is seen being surrounded and confronted by people in the Washington, DC-area airport located in Virginia.

Correa said he was looking forward to a long flight and to go to sleep after the House stayed up late to ratify the Electoral College results following the riot at the Capitol the previous day. He said he turned the corner to go to his gate and a number of President Donald Trump supporters were there from the day before. He said about 20 individuals confronted him once they realized he was a member of Congress.

“They picked me out, and boy, they came at me,” Correa told CNN.

“It was going to be turning violent,” said Correa. “It wasn’t a fear. It was just a matter of waiting for the first punch to happen.”

At one point, the video shows a tense standoff between Correa and a man that approaches him and gets in his face.

“Nobody here voted for you,” someone is heard yelling at Correa. “We don’t want you.”

Later, Correa responds, “That’s okay, I don’t work for you.”

When asked what went through his mind, the California Democrat said, “stand my ground, not let them run me over and get ready for a major fight.”

The congressman said they were “spewing hate,” “feeling anger” and spreading misinformation that he was a Chinese agent, or on the payroll for a voting machine company.

“I don’t blame them,” Correa said. “I blame the President because the President is the most powerful man in the world.”

“He’s essentially said, ‘Yeah this is what’s going on, go get them,’ ” said Correa. “He’s the one that’s been inciting all of this stuff.”

The crowd yells at Correa, “Who voted for you?”

“A lot of people,” he responded. “70% of people in my district.”

Later in the video, a woman screams at the congressman that he and others have ruined her children’s future.

“No lady, it’s because of you,” he responded.

“You don’t care about none of us,” one man yells.

“Because I don’t take your lies,” Correa responded.

Correa said that airport security eventually broke up the crowd around him.

“It shocked me that in an airport with all that security, this kind of an altercation took place,” said the congressman. “I’ve always thought of airports as being the most secure place in America to be in.”

He said that the security took down his name but “didn’t seem” to get the names of the individuals harassing him. “So that was another big shocker,” he said.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Micah Lillard told CNN there are no arrests or charges in connection to the incident. He gave no further comment.

Correa is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and supportive of the House Democratic effort to impeach the President for inciting the mob to attempt to overturn Trump’s loss.

News of Correa’s confrontation follows several others involving high profile lawmakers and Trump fans as they traveled to and from the Capitol.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a close ally of Trump who was critical of the President last week, was confronted and screamed at by Trump supporters at Reagan National Airport, according to videos posted on social media Friday. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was also harassed by pro-Trump supporters on a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, ahead of Wednesday’s protests.

Members of Congress will be getting increased security while traveling through airports in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol, according to a notice sent to lawmakers Saturday.

The US Capitol Police and Sergeant at Arms’ office said they will coordinate with other law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshals Service to ensure their safety. Additionally, through the Inauguration on January 20, agents from the Capitol Police will be stationed at the three major airports in the Washington, DC area: Reagan National Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) and Washington Dulles International Airport.