Here’s who Joe Biden has selected for his Cabinet

National Politics

President-elect Joe Biden is building out his Cabinet as he prepares for his time in the White House.

The Cabinet includes the vice president and the heads of 15 executive departments: Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Justice, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury and Veterans Affairs.

Several other key positions also have Cabinet-level rank, including White House chief of staff, Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Office of Management & Budget director, United States Trade Representative ambassador, Council of Economic Advisers chairman, Small Business Administration administrator, US Ambassador to the United Nations and Director of National Intelligence.

All of the Cabinet positions will require Senate confirmation, in addition to some of the other Cabinet-level positions.

Here’s who Biden has selected so far: