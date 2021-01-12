House GOP chair Liz Cheney will vote to impeach Trump: ‘There has never been a greater betrayal’

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- U.S. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney -- the No. 3 Republican in the House and highest-ranking woman in the Republican Party -- has announced she will vote to impeach President Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough," the Wyoming congresswoman said in a statement. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not."

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," she said.

Unlike the other two top leaders in her conference — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise — Cheney opposed Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and voted to certify the results last week.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has also broken with Trump in the past, including on various foreign policy issues and by supporting Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, during the coronavirus pandemic.